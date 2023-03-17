Short Interest in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Rises By 11.2%

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,950,000 shares, an increase of 11.2% from the February 13th total of 5,350,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,530,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of AIG traded up $2.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.19. 13,156,893 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,113,481. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. American International Group has a 12-month low of $46.77 and a 12-month high of $65.73. The company has a market cap of $37.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.18.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. American International Group had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 18.21%. The firm had revenue of $11.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that American International Group will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. American International Group’s payout ratio is 10.02%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in American International Group in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in American International Group by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in American International Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 100,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,331,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in American International Group by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 3,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American International Group by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. 89.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AIG. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on American International Group from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on American International Group from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on American International Group in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on American International Group in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on American International Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.08.

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

