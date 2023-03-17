Short Interest in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Expands By 7.9%

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,060,000 shares, an increase of 7.9% from the February 13th total of 1,910,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on APD. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $339.00 to $329.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Vertical Research upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.75.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Insider Transactions at Air Products and Chemicals

In other news, VP Sean D. Major sold 485 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total transaction of $151,805.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,275 shares in the company, valued at $4,468,075. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Up 0.9 %

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 82.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

APD traded up $2.61 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $279.65. 899,910 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,154,878. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.84. Air Products and Chemicals has a 1-year low of $218.88 and a 1-year high of $328.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $295.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $281.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.09). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 17.61%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals will post 11.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.59%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

(Get Rating)

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.