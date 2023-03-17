Short Interest in 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) Rises By 10.8%

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,150,000 shares, an increase of 10.8% from the February 13th total of 4,650,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.

NASDAQ ETNB traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,781,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,047,355. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.72 and a 200 day moving average of $9.74. 89bio has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $15.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $639.58 million, a P/E ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ETNB. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of 89bio from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of 89bio in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of 89bio in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of 89bio in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.38.

In related news, CFO Ryan Martins sold 2,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total value of $35,280.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $813,648.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 13,559 shares of company stock valued at $177,844 over the last quarter. 11.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in 89bio in the fourth quarter worth $1,666,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in 89bio by 411.3% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 101,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 81,441 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in 89bio by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 480,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,111,000 after purchasing an additional 130,183 shares during the period. Soleus Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of 89bio by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 379,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,825,000 after acquiring an additional 49,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of 89bio during the fourth quarter worth $504,000. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

