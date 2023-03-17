Shore Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for The Restaurant Group (LON:RTN)

The Restaurant Group (LON:RTN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on RTN. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 68 ($0.83) target price on shares of The Restaurant Group in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 60 ($0.73) price objective on shares of The Restaurant Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 56 ($0.68).

The Restaurant Group Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of LON RTN traded up GBX 0.94 ($0.01) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 39.68 ($0.48). The stock had a trading volume of 14,885,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,304,438. The Restaurant Group has a 52-week low of GBX 25.06 ($0.31) and a 52-week high of GBX 79 ($0.96). The firm has a market cap of £303.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -440.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 36.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 34.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.37.

About The Restaurant Group

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pubs in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Wagamama, Frankie & Benny's, Brunning & Price, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Firejacks, Garfunkel's, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table and counter services, as well as sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.

