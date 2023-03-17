Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 70,576 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the previous session’s volume of 119,393 shares.The stock last traded at $19.05 and had previously closed at $19.35.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.68.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 523,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,334,000 after buying an additional 22,371 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 47,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,935 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 165.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 9,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 8,802 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the Broadband and Tower segments.

