Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 70,576 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the previous session’s volume of 119,393 shares.The stock last traded at $19.05 and had previously closed at $19.35.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.68.
Shenandoah Telecommunications Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the Broadband and Tower segments.
