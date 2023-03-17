Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Shares Sold by Radnor Capital Management LLC

Radnor Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 925 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,759,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Shake Shack by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 23,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Shake Shack by 850.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 54,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after acquiring an additional 48,621 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Shake Shack by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 6,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 83.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Zach Koff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,865,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 1,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total transaction of $111,970.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,468.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Zach Koff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,865,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Shake Shack in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush increased their target price on Shake Shack from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Shake Shack from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered Shake Shack from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Shake Shack from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.33.

NYSE:SHAK opened at $56.22 on Friday. Shake Shack Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.72 and a 1 year high of $71.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.06 and a 200-day moving average of $50.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 3.04% and a negative net margin of 2.68%. The business had revenue of $238.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Shake Shack, Inc engages in the operation and licensing of Shake Shack restaurants which serve burgers, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and more. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

