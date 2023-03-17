SFL (NYSE:SFL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SFL (NYSE:SFL – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SFL. DNB Markets lowered shares of SFL from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of SFL from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.

Get SFL alerts:

SFL Stock Performance

Shares of SFL stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.21. The stock had a trading volume of 393,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 807,811. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.25. SFL has a twelve month low of $8.71 and a twelve month high of $11.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 0.78.

SFL Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SFL

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from SFL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. SFL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.38%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SFL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of SFL by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,046,431 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $20,832,000 after purchasing an additional 30,763 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SFL by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,120 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SFL during the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SFL during the 1st quarter valued at about $503,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of SFL by 3,760.1% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 445,453 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,535,000 after purchasing an additional 433,913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.18% of the company’s stock.

SFL Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SFL Corp. Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. The firm operates through subsidiaries located in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. The company was founded on October 10, 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SFL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SFL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.