ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on NOW. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $520.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $625.00 to $525.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $517.47.
ServiceNow Stock Performance
NYSE NOW opened at $443.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $89.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 276.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $437.51 and a 200-day moving average of $412.31. ServiceNow has a 52-week low of $337.00 and a 52-week high of $601.62.
Insider Transactions at ServiceNow
In other news, insider Lara Caimi sold 2,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.58, for a total value of $1,283,950.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98 shares in the company, valued at $42,294.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.59, for a total value of $175,150.43. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,990 shares in the company, valued at $7,893,384.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Lara Caimi sold 2,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.58, for a total transaction of $1,283,950.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,294.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,016 shares of company stock worth $28,805,543. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 25.2% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in ServiceNow by 17.9% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 875 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in ServiceNow by 728.0% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,921 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in ServiceNow by 9.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 0.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,499,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.
ServiceNow Company Profile
ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ServiceNow (NOW)
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
- Europe Raises Interest Rates, Should the Fed Follow?
- PacWest Bancorp May Escape a Credit Downgrade After this Happens
- Dollar General Offers Great Prices, but the Stock isn’t a Value
Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.