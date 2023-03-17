ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on NOW. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $520.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $625.00 to $525.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $517.47.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow Stock Performance

NYSE NOW opened at $443.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $89.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 276.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $437.51 and a 200-day moving average of $412.31. ServiceNow has a 52-week low of $337.00 and a 52-week high of $601.62.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 9.37%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Lara Caimi sold 2,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.58, for a total value of $1,283,950.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98 shares in the company, valued at $42,294.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.59, for a total value of $175,150.43. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,990 shares in the company, valued at $7,893,384.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Lara Caimi sold 2,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.58, for a total transaction of $1,283,950.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,294.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,016 shares of company stock worth $28,805,543. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 25.2% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in ServiceNow by 17.9% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 875 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in ServiceNow by 728.0% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,921 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in ServiceNow by 9.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 0.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,499,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.