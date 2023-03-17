Serum Trading 3.6% Higher Over Last Week (SRM)

Serum (SRM) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 17th. One Serum coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000940 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Serum has traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar. Serum has a total market cap of $30.91 million and $18.20 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000243 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000302 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.17 or 0.00361289 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,989.91 or 0.26259739 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Serum Profile

Serum’s genesis date was July 23rd, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 1,092,844,982 coins and its circulating supply is 125,000,000 coins. Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Serum is portal.projectserum.com. Serum’s official message board is projectserum.medium.com.

Serum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum is a completely decentralized derivatives exchange with trustless cross-chain trading brought to you by Project Serum, in collaboration with a consortium of crypto trading and DeFi experts. While it built the Serum protocol, it is permissionless – it does not hold special power anymore. It is up to the users, the crypto community, to use it as they will.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using US dollars.

