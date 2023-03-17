Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Sensata Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Sensata Technologies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Sensata Technologies from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $55.29.

Sensata Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ST opened at $46.96 on Thursday. Sensata Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $36.64 and a fifty-two week high of $54.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Sensata Technologies Dividend Announcement

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.08. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $998.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sensata Technologies will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 21.89%.

Insider Activity at Sensata Technologies

In other Sensata Technologies news, CEO Jeffrey J. Cote sold 41,816 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,881,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,346,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sensata Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ST. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 125.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 453 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 78.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 927 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 239.2% in the 4th quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 987 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. 97.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications. The firm operates through the Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions segments.

