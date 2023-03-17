SelfKey Market Cap Hits $58.51 Million (KEY)

SelfKey (KEY) traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. Over the last week, SelfKey has traded 46.4% higher against the US dollar. One SelfKey token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0110 or 0.00000041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SelfKey has a total market capitalization of $58.51 million and $13.56 million worth of SelfKey was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About SelfKey

SelfKey launched on January 11th, 2018. SelfKey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,304,969,446 tokens. The official message board for SelfKey is medium.com/selfkey. The Reddit community for SelfKey is https://reddit.com/r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SelfKey’s official website is selfkey.org. SelfKey’s official Twitter account is @selfkey and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SelfKey Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain-based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner.”

