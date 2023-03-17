Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SGEN. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Seagen from $183.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Guggenheim restated a buy rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Seagen in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Seagen from $145.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered shares of Seagen from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Seagen in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $187.29.

Get Seagen alerts:

Seagen Trading Up 0.3 %

SGEN opened at $200.48 on Thursday. Seagen has a 1-year low of $105.43 and a 1-year high of $202.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.19.

Insider Activity

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.22. Seagen had a negative net margin of 31.10% and a negative return on equity of 21.13%. The firm had revenue of $528.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.95) earnings per share. Seagen’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Seagen will post -2.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 1,129 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.63, for a total value of $144,094.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,463,164.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Daniel G. Welch sold 544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $108,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,595,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 1,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.63, for a total transaction of $144,094.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,463,164.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 137,798 shares of company stock valued at $22,460,063. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGEN. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Seagen by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Seagen by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Seagen by 1,484.0% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Seagen during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,166,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Seagen by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

About Seagen

(Get Rating)

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer. It also engages in the advancement of therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. Its products include Adcetris, Padcev, Tivdak, and Tukysa. The company was founded by Clay B.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.