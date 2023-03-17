Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) Trading Up 3.2%

Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA – Get Rating) (TSE:SEA) was up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.49 and last traded at $11.49. Approximately 82,072 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 294,114 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.13.
Analyst Ratings Changes
SA has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Seabridge Gold in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on Seabridge Gold from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st.
Seabridge Gold Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $961.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.68 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.
Institutional Trading of Seabridge Gold
Seabridge Gold Company Profile
Seabridge Gold Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties. It operates through the following projects: Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchel (KSM), Courageous Lake, Iskut, Snowstorm, non-core assets, 3 Aces, and building trust. The company was founded by James S. Anthony and Rudi P. Fronk on September 14, 1979 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Seabridge Gold (SA)
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
- Europe Raises Interest Rates, Should the Fed Follow?
Receive News & Ratings for Seabridge Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seabridge Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.