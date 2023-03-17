Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) Trading Up 3.2%

Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA – Get Rating) (TSE:SEA) was up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.49 and last traded at $11.49. Approximately 82,072 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 294,114 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SA has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Seabridge Gold in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on Seabridge Gold from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st.

Seabridge Gold Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $961.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.68 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Institutional Trading of Seabridge Gold

Seabridge Gold Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Seabridge Gold by 897.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Seabridge Gold by 203.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Seabridge Gold in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Seabridge Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Seabridge Gold by 64.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.36% of the company’s stock.

Seabridge Gold Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties. It operates through the following projects: Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchel (KSM), Courageous Lake, Iskut, Snowstorm, non-core assets, 3 Aces, and building trust. The company was founded by James S. Anthony and Rudi P. Fronk on September 14, 1979 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

