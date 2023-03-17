Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Shares Sold by JCIC Asset Management Inc.

JCIC Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,304 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SEA were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in SEA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SEA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in SEA during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in SEA during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SEA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SE has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of SEA from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of SEA from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of SEA from $116.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price target on shares of SEA from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.43.

Shares of SE traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,382,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,602,672. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Sea Limited has a 1-year low of $40.67 and a 1-year high of $136.43.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $1.47. SEA had a negative net margin of 13.28% and a negative return on equity of 26.25%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.12) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Sea Limited will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

