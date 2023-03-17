Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley upped their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Scorpio Tankers in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Scorpio Tankers has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $66.57.
Scorpio Tankers Trading Down 1.9 %
NYSE STNG opened at $54.12 on Thursday. Scorpio Tankers has a 12 month low of $17.59 and a 12 month high of $64.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.
Scorpio Tankers Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Scorpio Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.83%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STNG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Scorpio Tankers by 263.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,495 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 9,787 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Scorpio Tankers by 7.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 99,744 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after buying an additional 6,505 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Scorpio Tankers by 2.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,578,947 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $55,136,000 after buying an additional 57,184 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Scorpio Tankers by 15.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 155,472 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,324,000 after buying an additional 21,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Scorpio Tankers by 3.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,099 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.53% of the company’s stock.
Scorpio Tankers Company Profile
Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. Its consists of wholly owned, finance leased, and bareboat chartered-in tankers. It operates through the following segments: MR, LR2, Handymax, and LR1. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.
