Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Stock Holdings Decreased by Apella Capital LLC

Apella Capital LLC reduced its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 547,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,840 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for 2.4% of Apella Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Apella Capital LLC owned about 0.26% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $26,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 8,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 27,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 5,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHO traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $48.77. 432,279 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,296,752. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.35 and a 200-day moving average of $48.33. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.78 and a fifty-two week high of $49.83.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.