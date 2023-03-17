Scholarship Coin (SCHO) Trading 54.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Scholarship Coin (SCHO) traded down 15.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 17th. One Scholarship Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0085 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Scholarship Coin has traded 54.9% lower against the US dollar. Scholarship Coin has a market cap of $137,775.69 and $47.60 worth of Scholarship Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Scholarship Coin Profile

Scholarship Coin’s genesis date was October 5th, 2022. Scholarship Coin’s total supply is 13,831,050 coins and its circulating supply is 16,184,600 coins. The official message board for Scholarship Coin is discord.gg/xt28253ca. Scholarship Coin’s official Twitter account is @coinscholarship and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Scholarship Coin is https://reddit.com/r/scholarship_coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Scholarship Coin is www.scholarshipcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Scholarship Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Scholarship Coin (SCHO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Scholarship Coin has a current supply of 13,831,050. The last known price of Scholarship Coin is 0.01002635 USD and is down -49.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.scholarshipcoin.org.”

