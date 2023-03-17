Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (STSA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data on Friday, March 17th.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 4.0 %

STSA traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $0.91. 40,884 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,725. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.81. The firm has a market cap of $30.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 0.13. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.59 and a one year high of $8.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on STSA. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their target price on Satsuma Pharmaceuticals to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Jonestrading downgraded Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Satsuma Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.40.

Institutional Trading of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals

About Satsuma Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 276,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 39,731 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $995,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 19,200 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 113.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 409,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 217,663 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 2,672.8% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 291,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 281,417 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraines. The company's lead product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in SUMMIT Phase 3 efficacy trials and can be self-administered with proprietary pre-filled, single-use, and nasal delivery device.

