Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Purchased by CGN Advisors LLC

CGN Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 80.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,055 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,804 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRM. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1,014.8% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 32,386 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,345,000 after purchasing an additional 29,481 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.5% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 137,757 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $19,815,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 6.6% in the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 4,736 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 26.1% in the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 490,626 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $70,572,000 after purchasing an additional 101,463 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 80,140 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $13,226,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $210.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Salesforce from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $165.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.24.

NYSE:CRM opened at $187.30 on Friday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.34 and a 1 year high of $222.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $165.54 and a 200-day moving average of $153.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $187.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 891.95, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.21.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 4.48%. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the CRM provider to repurchase up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.28, for a total transaction of $131,428.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,031,174,239.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Brent Hyder sold 292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $37,536.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $810,507.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.28, for a total transaction of $131,428.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,031,174,239.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,268 shares of company stock worth $6,641,547 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

