SafeMoon V2 Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $876,634.41 (SFM)

SafeMoon V2 (SFM) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 17th. One SafeMoon V2 token can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. SafeMoon V2 has a total market cap of $131.52 million and $876,634.41 worth of SafeMoon V2 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SafeMoon V2 has traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About SafeMoon V2

SafeMoon V2’s genesis date was February 28th, 2021. SafeMoon V2’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 559,790,859,427 tokens. SafeMoon V2’s official message board is safemoon.medium.com. The Reddit community for SafeMoon V2 is https://reddit.com/r/safemoon. SafeMoon V2’s official Twitter account is @safemoon. The official website for SafeMoon V2 is safemoon.com.

Buying and Selling SafeMoon V2

According to CryptoCompare, “SFM is the native token of SafeMoon, a community-focused DeFi token launched in 2021. The SafeMoon protocol combines RFI tokenomics and an auto-liquidity generating protocol, and has three functions that occur during each trade: Reflection, LP Acquisition, and Burn. The protocol offers token holders up to 80% APY depending on the number of coins held and has a coin-burning strategy, making it a deflationary digital currency. SafeMoon plans to develop an NFT exchange, charity projects, and crypto educational apps as part of its expanding ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeMoon V2 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeMoon V2 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeMoon V2 using one of the exchanges listed above.

