SafeMoon V2 (SFM) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $253,417.00

SafeMoon V2 (SFM) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. One SafeMoon V2 token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SafeMoon V2 has a total market cap of $131.52 million and approximately $253,417.00 worth of SafeMoon V2 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SafeMoon V2 has traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SafeMoon V2 Profile

SafeMoon V2’s genesis date was February 28th, 2021. SafeMoon V2’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 559,790,859,427 tokens. The official message board for SafeMoon V2 is safemoon.medium.com. The Reddit community for SafeMoon V2 is https://reddit.com/r/safemoon. The official website for SafeMoon V2 is safemoon.com. SafeMoon V2’s official Twitter account is @safemoon.

Buying and Selling SafeMoon V2

According to CryptoCompare, “SFM is the native token of SafeMoon, a community-focused DeFi token launched in 2021. The SafeMoon protocol combines RFI tokenomics and an auto-liquidity generating protocol, and has three functions that occur during each trade: Reflection, LP Acquisition, and Burn. The protocol offers token holders up to 80% APY depending on the number of coins held and has a coin-burning strategy, making it a deflationary digital currency. SafeMoon plans to develop an NFT exchange, charity projects, and crypto educational apps as part of its expanding ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeMoon V2 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeMoon V2 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeMoon V2 using one of the exchanges listed above.

