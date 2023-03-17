SafeMoon V2 Price Hits $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (SFM)

SafeMoon V2 (SFM) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. In the last week, SafeMoon V2 has traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. SafeMoon V2 has a market cap of $131.52 million and $739,415.22 worth of SafeMoon V2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeMoon V2 token can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SafeMoon V2 Profile

SafeMoon V2 was first traded on February 28th, 2021. SafeMoon V2’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 559,790,859,427 tokens. The Reddit community for SafeMoon V2 is https://reddit.com/r/safemoon. SafeMoon V2’s official Twitter account is @safemoon. The official message board for SafeMoon V2 is safemoon.medium.com. The official website for SafeMoon V2 is safemoon.com.

SafeMoon V2 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SFM is the native token of SafeMoon, a community-focused DeFi token launched in 2021. The SafeMoon protocol combines RFI tokenomics and an auto-liquidity generating protocol, and has three functions that occur during each trade: Reflection, LP Acquisition, and Burn. The protocol offers token holders up to 80% APY depending on the number of coins held and has a coin-burning strategy, making it a deflationary digital currency. SafeMoon plans to develop an NFT exchange, charity projects, and crypto educational apps as part of its expanding ecosystem.”

