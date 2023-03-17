S.A. Mason LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

S.A. Mason LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 34.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,605 shares during the quarter. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 23.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,237,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,731,401,000 after purchasing an additional 11,921,850 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,453,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,652,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727,229 shares in the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6,118.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,214,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 21,856,794 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,378,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,926,000 after acquiring an additional 4,443,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 13,741,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,117,000 after acquiring an additional 292,796 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 588,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,052,604. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.03 and a twelve month high of $78.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.37.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.