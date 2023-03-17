S.A. Mason LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

S.A. Mason LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 34.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,605 shares during the quarter. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 23.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,237,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,731,401,000 after purchasing an additional 11,921,850 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,453,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,652,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727,229 shares in the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6,118.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,214,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 21,856,794 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,378,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,926,000 after acquiring an additional 4,443,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 13,741,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,117,000 after acquiring an additional 292,796 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 588,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,052,604. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.03 and a twelve month high of $78.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.37.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
