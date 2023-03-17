S.A. Mason LLC Sells 600 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

S.A. Mason LLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWF. Apella Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 176.6% during the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 3,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $305,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,508,000. Campbell Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 200.3% in the 4th quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 3,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 27,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,794,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

IWF stock traded down $1.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $233.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 356,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,862,288. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $202.05 and a twelve month high of $285.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $230.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.72.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.