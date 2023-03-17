S.A. Mason LLC Sells 2,445 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

S.A. Mason LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 40.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,445 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schiavi & Co LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 47.5% in the third quarter. Schiavi & Co LLC now owns 75,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,522,000 after buying an additional 24,217 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 151.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 104,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,682,000 after purchasing an additional 63,034 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 110.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,211,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,037,000 after purchasing an additional 635,707 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 44,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 38,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.58. The company had a trading volume of 260,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,073,797. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.90. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.40 and a fifty-two week high of $82.93.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

