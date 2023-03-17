S.A. Mason LLC Sells 1,074 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

S.A. Mason LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,074 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 3.4% of S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,947,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,175,261,000 after acquiring an additional 4,746,312 shares in the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6,239.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,720,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 4,646,227 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 14.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,102,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,242,824,000 after buying an additional 2,442,420 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,832,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,167,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,595 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9,189.9% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,142,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,540 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

IVV stock traded down $4.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $393.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,543,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,308,624. The firm has a market cap of $293.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.53 and a 1-year high of $464.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $402.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $392.16.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

