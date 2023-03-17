S.A. Mason LLC Has $126,000 Stock Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

S.A. Mason LLC decreased its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,050 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at about $364,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $188,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 99,120 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,861,000 after acquiring an additional 33,936 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 414,354 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,500,000 after acquiring an additional 34,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Insider Activity at Devon Energy

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $393,193.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 262,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,377,015.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Richard E. Muncrief bought 10,000 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.28 per share, with a total value of $532,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,973,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,173,494.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $393,193.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 262,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,377,015.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Devon Energy Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE DVN traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.53. 3,856,471 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,281,619. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.33. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $44.03 and a twelve month high of $79.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.77 and its 200-day moving average is $64.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.09). Devon Energy had a net margin of 31.38% and a return on equity of 52.20%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 9.3%. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on DVN. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Devon Energy from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Devon Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $82.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.42.

Devon Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.