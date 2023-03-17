S.A. Mason LLC Grows Position in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF)

S.A. Mason LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF – Get Rating) by 190.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $83,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 13.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Defensive Equity ETF alerts:

Invesco Defensive Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DEF traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.12. The stock had a trading volume of 21,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,216. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.23. Invesco Defensive Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $59.14 and a 1 year high of $72.99. The firm has a market cap of $257.76 million, a P/E ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.86.

Invesco Defensive Equity ETF Profile

Guggenheim Defensive Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the Sabrient Defensive Equity Index (the Index). The Index is consisted of approximately 100 securities selected, based on investment and other criteria developed by Sabrient Systems LLC (Sabrient), from a universe of the United States-traded securities, including master limited partnerships (MLPs) and American depositary receipts (ADRs).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Defensive Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Defensive Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.