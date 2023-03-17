Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) Stock Price Down 9.9%

Shares of Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating) traded down 9.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $32.77 and last traded at $32.77. 179,920 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 298,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Ryerson from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet lowered Ryerson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ryerson in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Ryerson Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.77.

Ryerson Increases Dividend

Ryerson ( NYSE:RYI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($1.35). Ryerson had a return on equity of 48.31% and a net margin of 6.18%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ryerson Holding Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This is a boost from Ryerson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Ryerson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.75%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Ryerson by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,715,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,900,000 after purchasing an additional 113,677 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Ryerson by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,238,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,891,000 after purchasing an additional 23,679 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ryerson by 12.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,228,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,609,000 after purchasing an additional 140,107 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ryerson by 128.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 588,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,521,000 after purchasing an additional 330,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ryerson by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 373,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,316,000 after purchasing an additional 23,369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Ryerson Company Profile

Ryerson Holding Corp. engages in the processing and distribution of industrial metals. It processes and distributes products in stainless steel, aluminum carbon steel and alloy steels and a limited line of nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms. The firm serves end-markets including oil and gas, industrial equipment, transportation equipment, heavy equipment, and electrical machinery.

