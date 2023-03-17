Ruth Ann M. Gillis Purchases 2,000 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Stock

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) Director Ruth Ann M. Gillis acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.95 per share, with a total value of $25,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 42,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,344.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

KeyCorp Trading Down 4.8 %

NYSE KEY traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.69. The company had a trading volume of 8,159,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,025,299. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. KeyCorp has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $24.62. The company has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.95 and its 200-day moving average is $17.69.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.17). KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 22.46%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.01%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.71%.

KEY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays raised shares of KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEY. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 85,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 5,336 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 274,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,785,000 after acquiring an additional 35,950 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 352,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,142,000 after acquiring an additional 7,624 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 4th quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Natixis increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 75,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 14,660 shares in the last quarter. 82.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KeyCorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KeyCorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

Featured Articles

