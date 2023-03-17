Rune Trading 38.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (RUNE)

Rune (RUNE) traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 17th. Rune has a market cap of $30,365.44 and $465.74 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rune token can now be purchased for $1.55 or 0.00005827 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Rune has traded down 38.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001603 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000248 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000308 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $97.88 or 0.00367757 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7,114.51 or 0.26729892 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 25.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000074 BTC.

About Rune

Rune launched on March 31st, 2021. Rune’s total supply is 13,517 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,619 tokens. The Reddit community for Rune is https://reddit.com/r/runemetaverse and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rune’s official Twitter account is @runemetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Rune is rune.game. The official message board for Rune is runemetaverse.medium.com.

Rune Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rune (RUNE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Rune has a current supply of 13,516.98418437. The last known price of Rune is 1.50786009 USD and is up 6.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rune.game.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rune should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rune using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

