Rubellite Energy (TSE:RBY) PT Raised to C$3.00

Rubellite Energy (TSE:RBY – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Stifel Nicolaus from C$2.85 to C$3.00 in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on RBY. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Rubellite Energy from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Rubellite Energy from C$4.50 to C$3.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rubellite Energy has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$4.00.

RBY opened at C$2.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.52, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of C$124.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.35. Rubellite Energy has a 1 year low of C$1.58 and a 1 year high of C$5.14.

Rubellite Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of heavy crude oil from the Clearwater Formation in Eastern Alberta. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. Rubellite Energy Inc is a subsidiary of Perpetual Energy Inc

