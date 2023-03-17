RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Shares Gap Down to $9.56

Shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.56, but opened at $9.24. RPT Realty shares last traded at $9.12, with a volume of 193,549 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of RPT Realty from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of RPT Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RPT Realty in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of RPT Realty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

Get RPT Realty alerts:

RPT Realty Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.88. The stock has a market cap of $793.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

RPT Realty Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. This is a positive change from RPT Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.77%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of RPT Realty by 456.6% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 2,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of RPT Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of RPT Realty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RPT Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of RPT Realty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

RPT Realty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust, which develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RPT Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPT Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.