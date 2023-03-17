RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered RPT Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Raymond James dropped their target price on RPT Realty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on RPT Realty from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.50.

RPT Realty Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of NYSE:RPT traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.16. 323,649 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 428,820. RPT Realty has a 1 year low of $7.28 and a 1 year high of $14.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $792.16 million, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

RPT Realty Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RPT Realty

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This is a positive change from RPT Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.11%. RPT Realty’s payout ratio is presently 59.77%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RPT. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in RPT Realty by 456.6% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 2,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in RPT Realty in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in RPT Realty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in RPT Realty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in RPT Realty in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

RPT Realty Company Profile

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust, which develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

