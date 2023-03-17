Royal Bank of Canada Raises Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) Price Target to C$85.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$82.00 to C$85.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 38.68% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ATD. TD Securities increased their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$71.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$54.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$68.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$65.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$65.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$70.69.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Stock Performance

ATD traded down C$1.32 on Friday, hitting C$61.29. 2,153,796 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,459,548. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$62.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$60.68. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a twelve month low of C$49.58 and a twelve month high of C$65.95. The firm has a market cap of C$60.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.92.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines. The company operates its convenience stores chain under the Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's brands.

