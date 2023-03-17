Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Vonovia (ETR:VNA) a €37.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €37.00 ($39.78) price objective on Vonovia (ETR:VNA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on VNA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €32.00 ($34.41) target price on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €38.60 ($41.51) target price on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays set a €28.00 ($30.11) price target on shares of Vonovia in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($29.03) price target on shares of Vonovia in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €45.40 ($48.82) price target on shares of Vonovia in a report on Thursday, March 9th.

Vonovia Stock Performance

Vonovia stock opened at €19.23 ($20.68) on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €25.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is €23.79. The company has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -670.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.72, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Vonovia has a fifty-two week low of €18.58 ($19.98) and a fifty-two week high of €48.19 ($51.82).

Vonovia Company Profile

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through five segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Deutsche Wohnen. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

