Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR.L) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR.L – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 97.83 ($1.19).

RR.L has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 70 ($0.85) price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.22) price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 110 ($1.34) price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 70 ($0.85) price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Angela Strank acquired 9,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 126 ($1.54) per share, with a total value of £12,407.22 ($15,121.54). In related news, insider Warren East purchased 26,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 91 ($1.11) per share, with a total value of £24,145.03 ($29,427.22). Also, insider Angela Strank purchased 9,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 126 ($1.54) per share, for a total transaction of £12,407.22 ($15,121.54). Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Price Performance

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile

The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 105.13 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 89.06. The firm has a market capitalization of £12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -517.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.70. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 52-week low of GBX 64.44 ($0.79) and a 52-week high of GBX 239.70 ($2.92).

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

