Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB) Insider Sells $95,310.36 in Stock

Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Rating) insider Arjun Kampani sold 22,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.23, for a total transaction of $95,310.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 568,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,404,725.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Rocket Lab USA Stock Performance

RKLB opened at $3.96 on Friday. Rocket Lab USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.48 and a 1-year high of $9.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.66 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RKLB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $5.75 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.72.

Institutional Trading of Rocket Lab USA

Rocket Lab USA Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,527,157 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $87,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,884 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,364,059 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $86,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706,729 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 88.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,983,509 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $56,787,000 after acquiring an additional 7,041,376 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 9,177,786 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $34,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Rocket Lab USA by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,131,819 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,576,000 after buying an additional 103,979 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft engineering and design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

