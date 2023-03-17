Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB) Insider Sells $95,310.36 in Stock

Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Rating) insider Arjun Kampani sold 22,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.23, for a total transaction of $95,310.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 568,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,404,725.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Rocket Lab USA Stock Performance
RKLB opened at $3.96 on Friday. Rocket Lab USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.48 and a 1-year high of $9.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.66 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.57.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms recently issued reports on RKLB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $5.75 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.72.
Institutional Trading of Rocket Lab USA
Rocket Lab USA Company Profile
Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft engineering and design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rocket Lab USA (RKLB)
- Don’t Miss Out: $2 Trillion Could be Headed to the Banking Sector
- A Weakening Economy Suggests Caution Before Buying Five Below
- Williams-Sonoma: Time To Buy At Rock-Bottom Prices
- Why DraftKings Could Keep Outperforming in 2023
- Charles Schwab And The Safest 30% You Can Make This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Lab USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Lab USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.