Robert Carey Acquires 4,173 Shares of Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) Stock

Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR – Get Rating) Director Robert Carey purchased 4,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.15 per share, with a total value of $25,663.95. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 856,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,267,450.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Robert Carey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 8th, Robert Carey purchased 10,000 shares of Beyond Air stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.95 per share, with a total value of $59,500.00.

NASDAQ XAIR opened at $6.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.01 million, a P/E ratio of -3.51 and a beta of -0.27. Beyond Air, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.78 and a 52-week high of $11.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.82.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Beyond Air by 1.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 81,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Beyond Air by 14.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 4,042 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Beyond Air by 5.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Beyond Air by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 123,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 9,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Beyond Air by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,131,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,420,000 after purchasing an additional 9,617 shares during the last quarter. 19.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beyond Air, Inc is a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing a nitric oxide generator and delivery system that uses nitric oxide generated from ambient air and delivers precise amounts of nitric oxide to the lungs for the potential treatment of respiratory and other diseases.

