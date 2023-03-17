Robert Carey Acquires 4,173 Shares of Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) Stock

Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR – Get Rating) Director Robert Carey purchased 4,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.15 per share, with a total value of $25,663.95. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 856,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,267,450.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
- On Wednesday, March 8th, Robert Carey purchased 10,000 shares of Beyond Air stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.95 per share, with a total value of $59,500.00.
Beyond Air Stock Up 4.6 %
NASDAQ XAIR opened at $6.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.01 million, a P/E ratio of -3.51 and a beta of -0.27. Beyond Air, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.78 and a 52-week high of $11.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.82.
Beyond Air Company Profile
Beyond Air, Inc is a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing a nitric oxide generator and delivery system that uses nitric oxide generated from ambient air and delivers precise amounts of nitric oxide to the lungs for the potential treatment of respiratory and other diseases.
