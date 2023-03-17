Rob Orgel Sells 17,175 Shares of Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Stock

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) COO Rob Orgel sold 17,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $450,672.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 275,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,235,706.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Rob Orgel also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 13th, Rob Orgel sold 15,000 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $360,150.00.
- On Tuesday, January 17th, Rob Orgel sold 40,000 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.78, for a total transaction of $1,031,200.00.
Flywire Stock Performance
NASDAQ:FLYW traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $28.02. 1,329,655 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 811,264. Flywire Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.56 and a fifty-two week high of $32.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.02 and a 200-day moving average of $23.67.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flywire
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLYW. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Flywire by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,139,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,887,000 after acquiring an additional 295,857 shares in the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Flywire during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $490,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Flywire during the fourth quarter worth $430,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Flywire by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,709,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,722,000 after purchasing an additional 488,622 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in Flywire during the 4th quarter valued at $537,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts recently commented on FLYW shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Flywire in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Flywire from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Flywire from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Flywire from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Flywire from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.
Flywire Company Profile
Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.
