Rob Orgel Sells 17,175 Shares of Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Stock

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) COO Rob Orgel sold 17,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $450,672.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 275,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,235,706.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Rob Orgel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 13th, Rob Orgel sold 15,000 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $360,150.00.

On Tuesday, January 17th, Rob Orgel sold 40,000 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.78, for a total transaction of $1,031,200.00.

Flywire Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FLYW traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $28.02. 1,329,655 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 811,264. Flywire Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.56 and a fifty-two week high of $32.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.02 and a 200-day moving average of $23.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flywire

Flywire ( NASDAQ:FLYW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $73.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.50 million. Flywire had a negative net margin of 13.88% and a negative return on equity of 8.31%. Flywire’s revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Flywire Co. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLYW. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Flywire by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,139,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,887,000 after acquiring an additional 295,857 shares in the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Flywire during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $490,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Flywire during the fourth quarter worth $430,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Flywire by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,709,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,722,000 after purchasing an additional 488,622 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in Flywire during the 4th quarter valued at $537,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on FLYW shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Flywire in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Flywire from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Flywire from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Flywire from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Flywire from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Flywire Company Profile

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.

Featured Stories

