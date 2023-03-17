Rise Advisors LLC Has $257,000 Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Rise Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 376 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,622,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,370,793,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912,430 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,725,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,323,883,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229,032 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 245,340,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,078,885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815,655 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 6,501,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547,378 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 6,102,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,329,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093,392 shares during the period. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $154.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $401.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $162.52 and its 200 day moving average is $167.95. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $150.71 and a twelve month high of $186.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $23.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.90 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.76% and a net margin of 18.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 67.06%.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $164,248.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,425,191.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JNJ. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.73.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

