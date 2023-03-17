Rise Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CAT. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter worth $433,134,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,624,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $435,423,000 after buying an additional 836,340 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 168.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 977,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $160,368,000 after buying an additional 612,692 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 15.6% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 3,130,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $531,926,000 after acquiring an additional 422,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,070,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,574,731,000 after acquiring an additional 291,836 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $249.29 per share, for a total transaction of $99,716.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,709 shares in the company, valued at $924,616.61. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan bought 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $249.29 per share, with a total value of $99,716.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $924,616.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel M. Dickinson sold 6,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.22, for a total value of $1,524,905.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,646.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,984 shares of company stock worth $22,519,893 in the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Caterpillar from $290.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $217.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.00.

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded down $3.01 on Thursday, reaching $214.25. 478,524 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,342,428. The firm has a market cap of $110.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.11. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.60 and a 1-year high of $266.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $247.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.90.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.61% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

