Ripio Credit Network Market Cap Tops $1.59 Million (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. Ripio Credit Network has a market capitalization of $1.59 million and approximately $22,611.95 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded up 42% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00009506 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00027487 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00031643 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001948 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00021100 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003870 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000163 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.81 or 0.00208660 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000137 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25,758.60 or 0.99882738 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Token Profile

Ripio Credit Network (CRYPTO:RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ripio Credit Network is medium.com/rcnblog. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is rcn.finance.

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 508,404,745.75 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.00320429 USD and is up 40.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $93,553.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripio Credit Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ripio Credit Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

