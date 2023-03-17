Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Reduces Position in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc cut its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,618 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $2,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 1.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 359,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,486,000 after buying an additional 3,957 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,739,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $634,635,000 after buying an additional 71,031 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 7.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 70,873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,934,000 after buying an additional 4,877 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 3.5% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 69,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,811,000 after buying an additional 2,353 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 16.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the period. 83.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on IRDM shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Iridium Communications from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. BWS Financial lifted their target price on Iridium Communications from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Iridium Communications in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.75.

Iridium Communications Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IRDM opened at $60.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.88 and a 1 year high of $65.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.79. The company has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 871.41 and a beta of 1.11.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $193.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.52 million. Iridium Communications had a return on equity of 0.75% and a net margin of 1.21%. Iridium Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Iridium Communications

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 21,769 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.24, for a total value of $1,180,750.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 636,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,539,001.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Scott Scheimreif sold 96,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.79, for a total transaction of $5,760,646.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 138,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,289,106.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 21,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.24, for a total value of $1,180,750.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 636,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,539,001.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 287,789 shares of company stock worth $17,339,473. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Iridium Communications Profile

Iridium Communications, Inc engages in the provision of global satellite communications services and products. Its products include personal communicators, messengers, and trackers, satellite phones, push-to-talk-devices, broadband, midband, and external terminals, docking stations, apps, and accessories.

