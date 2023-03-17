Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Raises Stock Position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 638,135 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,999 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF makes up 6.5% of Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $20,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 147,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after acquiring an additional 9,246 shares during the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 22.2% during the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 73,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after acquiring an additional 13,329 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 27.6% during the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 112,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,155,000 after acquiring an additional 24,399 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 743,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,406,000 after acquiring an additional 5,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 23.0% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 5,257 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IQLT opened at $33.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.06. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $27.02 and a 12 month high of $37.58.

About iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

