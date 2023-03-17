Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Purchases 3,505 Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,374 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 3,505 shares during the quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc owned 0.07% of Artisan Partners Asset Management worth $1,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of APAM. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 95.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 840 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 267.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 929 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

APAM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $29.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Artisan Partners Asset Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.08.

In related news, EVP Samuel Bentson Sellers sold 9,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total transaction of $353,516.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,160.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 19.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management stock opened at $30.04 on Friday. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a one year low of $25.67 and a one year high of $40.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.36 and its 200 day moving average is $32.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.83.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 96.97% and a net margin of 20.82%. The business had revenue of $226.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is an increase from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is 75.09%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

