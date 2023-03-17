Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,592 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VBK. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 9,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,918,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 70,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,573,000 after acquiring an additional 13,391 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VBK opened at $209.54 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $186.95 and a 1 year high of $256.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $218.91 and a 200 day moving average of $210.29.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

