Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Increases Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,799,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $563,389,000 after buying an additional 1,868,954 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in W. P. Carey by 452.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,868,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $154,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,147 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,572,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $783,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,997 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the 3rd quarter valued at $85,049,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in W. P. Carey by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,334,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,209,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,340 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of W. P. Carey stock opened at $78.60 on Friday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.76 and a fifty-two week high of $89.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $1.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 142.47%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WPC shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on W. P. Carey in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.80.

W.P. Carey, Inc is an investment trust company, which engages in the commercial real estate business. It operates through the Real Estate and Investment Management segments. The Real Estate segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

