Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Increases Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFAGet Rating) by 174.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,428 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,966 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Country Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,226.9% during the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $45,000.

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $63.66 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.02. The company has a market cap of $91.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

