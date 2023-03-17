Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Has $1.10 Million Position in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its position in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,702 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Moelis & Company by 35.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in Moelis & Company by 43.0% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 74.5% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 264.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moelis & Company Price Performance

MC stock opened at $39.89 on Friday. Moelis & Company has a fifty-two week low of $33.12 and a fifty-two week high of $50.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.55.

Moelis & Company Announces Dividend

Moelis & Company ( NYSE:MC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.04). Moelis & Company had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 37.77%. The company had revenue of $207.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Moelis & Company will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 111.63%.

Insider Transactions at Moelis & Company

In related news, insider Christopher Callesano sold 1,155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.92, for a total value of $54,192.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Elizabeth Crain sold 10,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total transaction of $438,223.14. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,062.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christopher Callesano sold 1,155 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.92, for a total value of $54,192.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 370,067 shares of company stock worth $16,395,758. 7.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Moelis & Company in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Moelis & Company from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $38.86.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

